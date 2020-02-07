Canadiens' Carey Price: Sensational against Anaheim
Price stopped 35 of 37 shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Anaheim.
Over his career, Price had struggled versus Anaheim, going 3-7-1 across 12 appearances. Price was spectacular in no. 13, making 35 saves en route to his 23rd victory of 2019-20. Price has struggled for large stretches this year but still holds a 23-18-4 record on the year, so there's still value in what has been a down year for the perennial All-Star.
