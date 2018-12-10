Canadiens' Carey Price: Sensational performance nets win
Price made 37 saves in a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Sunday.
Price was particularly exceptional in the game's final period, making 17 saves on his way to a third straight victory. He completely stymied the Blackhawks which allowed Tomas Tatar to score his 12th goal of the season with less than two minutes left on the clock. Tatar's marker would wind up being the difference Sunday. The result moves Price's record to 11-8-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .902 save percentage. While the numbers are still well below what we've come to expect from the 31-year-old, Price is starting to look like his old self again.
