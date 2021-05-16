Price (concussion) was assigned to AHL Laval for a conditioning stint Sunday.

Price is expected to face AHL Toronto on Monday which is a good sign for his status against the Maple Leafs for Thursday's Game 1 matchup. The 33-year-old hasn't played since April 19, missing the final 13 games of the regular season while dealing with a concussion. He recorded a 2.64 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 25 games this season.