Canadiens' Carey Price: Sent to bench after allowing four goals

Price made 10 saves on 14 shots Saturday before being replaced early in the second period by Antti Niemi. The Canadiens lost 6-2 to the Oilers.

Price was yanked after yielding two goals in a span of 1:13 early in the second, and he's now lost three straight with 11 goals allowed. The Habs go as Carey goes, and likely so does your fantasy team. He should stabilize soon, but Price could use some help from his mates. We're just not sure if they can do that.