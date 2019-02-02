Canadiens' Carey Price: Serves out suspension

Price has served his one-game suspension for declining participation in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. He is eligible to return Sunday against the Oilers.

The Habs sent depth goalie Michael McNiven to AHL Laval following the conclusion of Saturday's matinee against the Devils, which amounted to a 3-2 overtime loss for host Montreal. It seems likely that Price will be in goal against the Oilers to complete the back-to-back set of games, but check back later for official confirmation.