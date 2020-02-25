Canadiens' Carey Price: Set for 10th straight start
Price will get the home start against the Canucks on Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The Canadiens were sellers at the deadline, but they still have their top-six forwards, save for Ilya Kovalchuk, and blue line intact. Although they're looking toward the future, Price's workhorse status looks like it's still in place, as the veteran netminder will make his 10th straight start. He's been solid in February, too, posting a 5-5-1 record and .920 save percentage, and the Canucks are coming to town off a 9-3 win over the Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.