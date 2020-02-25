Canadiens' Carey Price: Set for 10th straight start

Price will get the home start against the Canucks on Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens were sellers at the deadline, but they still have their top-six forwards, save for Ilya Kovalchuk, and blue line intact. Although they're looking toward the future, Price's workhorse status looks like it's still in place, as the veteran netminder will make his 10th straight start. He's been solid in February, too, posting a 5-5-1 record and .920 save percentage, and the Canucks are coming to town off a 9-3 win over the Bruins.