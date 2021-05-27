Price will patrol the road crease for Thursday's Game 5 against Toronto, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

The 33-year-old has been decent despite his 1-3-0 record to this point in the series, as he's racked up a 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage through the first four games. On the road this season, the veteran went 5-2-5 to go along with a .909 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in 13 appearances. Price will need some help from the Canadiens' offense if they want to avoid elimination, as they've scored just four goals in the series.