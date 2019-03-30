Canadiens' Carey Price: Set to make road start
Price will tend the road goal in Saturday's game against the Jets, Ken Weibe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Price has been solid in his last five starts as the Canadians make a playoff push, going 3-1-1 to go along with a 2.40 GAA and .924 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old will have to be in top form when he takes on an offense that ranks sixth in goals per game this season (3.35). Price is 13-5-4 in 23 games in his career against the Jets, racking up a .924 save percentage and 2.24 GAA.
