Canadiens' Carey Price: Set to start Saturday
Price is the projected starter for Saturday's preseason game against the Senators, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Price was pretty sharp in his preseason debut Wednesday against the Panthers, turning aside 20 of 22 shots. The veteran netminder will once again be a workhorse for the Canadiens in 2018-19.
