Canadiens' Carey Price: Set to travel with team
Price (lower body) will join the Habs for their two-game road trip.
While coach Claude Julien maintained that the club would evaluate Price's status on a day-by-day basis -- and the netminder remains on injured reserve -- it's certainly an encouraging sign not only that he is able to travel, but also that he took part in practice Monday. Considering the veteran occupied the crease normally reserved for the backup, per John Lu of TSN.ca, it seems unlikely he will be between the pipes against Dallas on Tuesday.
