Canadiens' Carey Price: Seventh-straight win
Price made 32 saves Thursday in a 5-2 victory over the Jets.
It was his seventh straight win. Price is back on an elite track right now and will help you win your championship. He'll be expensive in trade, but he could be the ticket that takes you to the top.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Winnipeg•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Adds to Ducks' misery with win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Ducks•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Serves out suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...