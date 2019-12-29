Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Shakiness returns

Price made 25 saves Saturday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Price was stellar early in December and there was a stretch where he allowed just seven goals in five games. But in his last four, he has allowed 14. Price is 2-2 in those last four, but we hope those goal against aren't a function of fatigue or worse, a possible reversion to his late November scuffles.

More News
Our Latest Stories