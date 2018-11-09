Canadiens' Carey Price: Shaky in overtime loss

Price allowed six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

It was another mediocre start from Price. Montreal's goaltender has yet to show why he's the highest paid crease protector in the league, something the Canadiens need him to start doing quickly. The 31-year-old netminder has now dropped three straight starts and owns a 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage.