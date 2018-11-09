Canadiens' Carey Price: Shaky in overtime loss
Price allowed six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday.
It was another mediocre start from Price. Montreal's goaltender has yet to show why he's the highest paid crease protector in the league, something the Canadiens need him to start doing quickly. The 31-year-old netminder has now dropped three straight starts and owns a 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage.
More News
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Sabres
Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses at MSG
Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting net against Rangers
Canadiens' Carey Price: Has allowed 11 goals in last three starts
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts
Canadiens' Carey Price: Surrenders four in Thursday's win
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...