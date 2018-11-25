Canadiens' Carey Price: Sharp isn't enough

Price made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Price really has been vintage Price this season and that's fabulous news for his owners. And the Habs. Price can't carry the team alone, so his mates are going to step up more than they already have to help him get his overall numbers closer to the league's best.

More News
Our Latest Stories