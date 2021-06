Price stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Price has now limited the Golden Knights to two or fewer goals in each of the last four games, and he's won three of them. The 33-year-old continues to provide solid play for the Canadiens, and they're one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals. Price is likely to start Game 6 on Thursday in Montreal with a chance to advance.