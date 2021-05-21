Price made 35 saves on 36 shots in a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Thursday's Game 1.

Outside of a rebound goal by William Nylander in the second period, Price was a brick wall in his first NHL contest since April 19. The 33-year-old goalie's strong play helped the Canadiens stake out a 1-0 series lead. Price posted a middling 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage in 25 games during the regular season, but the crease should belong to him during the playoffs. Jake Allen will provide a veteran backup option should Price falter or suffer an injury.