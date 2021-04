Interim coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday that Price (upper body) is expected to practice within the next few days, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price won't be ready for Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs. Jake Allen likely will start that contest, as the 33-year-old Price will need to get a few practices under his belt before suiting up for a game again. Price has put together a mediocre campaign with a .903 save percentage and a 12-6-5 record before this injury.