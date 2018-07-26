Canadiens' Carey Price: Should see at least 50 outings in 2018-19

Price is expected to make anywhere from 50-to-60 appearances in goal during the upcoming season, Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Habs goalie coach Stephane Waite was the one who came up with that games-played figure in the report by the French news source. It's a bit surprising that there hasn't been much offseason talk about Price after he turned in the worst campaign of his career in 2017-18. The world-class netminder mercifully finished that season with a 16-26-7 record, 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage, but it sounds like he's quite motivated to put those struggles behind him. "I talk to him often during the summer and I like his tone of voice," Waite said. "I like to feel that he can not wait to come back. He is fit and his training is going very well."