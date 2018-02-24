Canadiens' Carey Price: Shows up on injured reserve

Price (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

One of the most popular netminders in today's NHL, Price is facing an indefinite absence, which is exacerbated by the fact that Montreal is almost mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. As far as we know, there aren't any plans to shut him down, but even the fear of that happening must be weighing on owners' minds as the fantasy season winds down.