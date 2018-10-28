Canadiens' Carey Price: Shuts down Boston
Price stopped all 33 shots faced in Montreal's 3-0 win over Boston on Saturday.
It was a pretty sweet night for Price, who pitched a shutout against an historic rival in their barn, earned his 290th win in blue-blanc-rouge and passed Patrick Roy on Montreal's all-time win list. The shutout was the 41st of his career and first since last November. Price didn't face too many high-danger chances, but that shouldn't diminish his masterful performance. He was well-positioned, square to the puck and the handled the puck with aplomb. He'll look for career win No. 291 back at Bell Centre on Tuesday against Dallas.
