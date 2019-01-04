Canadiens' Carey Price: Shuts out Vancouver in return

Following a three-game absence, Price made his return Thursday, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-0 win over the Canucks.

The time off seemingly had no effect on Price who was extremely sharp against his home province Canucks. Montreal will continue to monitor Price's health moving forward and hope the injury bug leaves its prized netminder alone for a bit, as the Habs can ill afford to lose him for an extended period. The 31-year-old's record is now 16-10-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage.