Canadiens' Carey Price: Shuts out Wild

Price stopped all 17 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Price's teammates made life easy for him, as Montreal jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and finished with a 33-17 edge in shots. The veteran goalie came in with a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage through his first five starts, so this favorable matchup was exactly what the doctor ordered for Price.