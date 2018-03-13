Canadiens' Carey Price: Skating again Tuesday
Price (concussion) skated for a third straight day Tuesday and is scheduled to do so again Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price has taken the first step in his recovery process, with fielding shots being his next mark. More clarity on a timeline for return should surface when that occurs, but it's best to consider him still out indefinitely in the meantime. Considering that the Habs are well out of playoff positioning, they will likely take things slow with their franchise netminder.
