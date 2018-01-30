Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for road start Tuesday

Price will rough up the visiting crease Tuesday against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Price was yanked from his last start after surrendering six goals on 29 shots in his last start against the Hurricanes, having now lost three of his last four starts between the pipes. He will attempt to close out January with a nice showing on the road against the Blues, looking to stymie a Blues attack notching 2.80 goals per game this month.