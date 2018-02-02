Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for Sunday start
Price is expected to be between the pipes against the Senators on Sunday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
After three straight losses, Price will take the back half of the Habs' back-to-back versus Anaheim and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The British Columbia native is currently sporting the worst GAA of his career (2.97) and has been disappointing at best. The banged-up Senators might be just what the netminder needs to get his season back on track.
