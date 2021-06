Price is in line to start between the pipes at home in Thursday's Game 6 versus Vegas, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will try to help the Canadiens advance to the Stanley Cup Finals by picking up a second straight win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.