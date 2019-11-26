Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated to start

Price is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Bruins, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Price didn't play well his last time out, surrendering six goals on 34 shots en route to a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The 32-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and pick up his 11th win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Boston club that's won three straight games.