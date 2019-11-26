Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated to start
Price is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Bruins, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Price didn't play well his last time out, surrendering six goals on 34 shots en route to a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The 32-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and pick up his 11th win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Boston club that's won three straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.