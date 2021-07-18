Price will visit a doctor in New York this week regarding knee and hip issues, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Price waived the no-move clause in his contract recently and is available to the Kraken in Wednesday's Expansion Draft as a result. While there's hope that his injuries aren't serious, the knee issue could reportedly lead to surgery. The 33-year-old will be an appealing player for Seattle to consider Wednesday after he helped lead Montreal to the Stanley Cup Finals this year, but his health could be a concern heading into the draft.