Canadiens' Carey Price: Slays Knights in OT

Price made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Price is 7-3 in his last 10 starts and while he hasn't thrown down a shutout in that span, he has delivered a .914 save percentage. Slowly but surely, Price is correcting his cumulative stats and keeping the upstart Habs in the playoff hunt. That team success may not last, but his strong play should.

