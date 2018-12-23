Canadiens' Carey Price: Slays the Knights in OT
Price made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Price is 7-3 in his last 10 starts and while he hasn't thrown down a shutout in that span, he has delivered a .914 save percentage. Slowly but surely, Price is correcting his cumulative stats and keeping the upstart Habs in the playoff hunt. That may not last, but his strong play should.
