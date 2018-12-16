Canadiens' Carey Price: Sleepwalks to win
Price made 16 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday night.
Price probably could have slept through this one -- the Senators barely managed to even pound pucks his way at all. He's been delivering solidly this month and is looking more and more like the Price of old. Use him well.
