Canadiens' Carey Price: Slips against Penguins

Price made 24 saves in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. After a scoreless first period, Price's luck ran out as Sidney Crosby helped set up three Pens tallies in the second. The veteran netminder has lost three straight starts, and on the season he's 24-21-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage.