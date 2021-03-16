Price stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Price only surrendered a pair of power-play tallies to Kyle Connor in the Canadiens' victory. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 9-5-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 18 contests. Price has given up just nine goals in his last six outings, with a 4-1-1 record in that span. The Canadiens and Jets meet again Wednesday.
