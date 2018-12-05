Canadiens' Carey Price: Slows down Sens in win

Price turned aside 28 of 30 shots Tuesday, earning a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Price has struggled to keep consistency this year because his team has been a sieve in front of him and there's only so much he can do against an abundance of good shots. That said, this was a strong performance against an offense that's ranked 10th in the league in signing, Price might not be getting wins, but he's established himself as a solid goaltender even when he has little defense ahead of him and should be started in all leagues. Pair him with a a netminder who's playing for a good team so that you can offset those rough nights.