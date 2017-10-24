Canadiens' Carey Price: Slumping entering Tuesday
Price and Al Montoya have a combined 4.13 goals-against average, ranking Montreal 29th in the league entering Tuesday's game against Florida.
Price is slumping badly but should get the call in net Tuesday when the Habs play the first game of a homestand following a disastrous three-game road trip in which the goalie allowed 10 goals on 69 shots (.855 save percentage) in losses to the Sharks and Ducks. Frustration set in Friday after Anaheim scored its sixth goal, prompting Price to lose his cool and break his stick over the goalpost. What's led to Price's sub-par start is hard to say, and it can't be pinned on any one thing. He's certainly not playing at the level we've grown accustomed to seeing, but the defense, with three new members, have had several breakdowns. He also feels the pressure to be perfect in support of an offense that's last in goals scored despite ranking second in shots.
