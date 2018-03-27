Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps seven-game losing skid
Price saved 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Not only did this win snap a seven-game losing streak, it was also Price's first victory since Feb. 4. Of course, he did miss 14 consecutive contests with a concussion during the slump. Still, between injuries and poor play, it's been a disastrous campaign for the veteran. Price's 16-24-6 record, .902 save percentage and 3.07 GAA are a far cry from the numbers fantasy owners were counting on when they made him a cornerstone of their rosters this fall.
