Canadiens' Carey Price: Solid in return

Price made 23 saves in his return to action Wednesday, in a 3-2 win over the Blues.

Appearing in his first game since missing time with the flu, Price was solid and seems to be re-discovering the elite form he's been without, dating back to last season. It wasn't one of his busier nights, considering St. Louis managed just three shots in the game's opening frame. Expect Price to be in net Saturday when the Canadiens travel to Ottawa for a battle with the Senators.