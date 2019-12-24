Canadiens' Carey Price: Solid in road win
Price made 27 saves Monday in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg.
Price received ample support from his teammates, who turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead by the game's midpoint. Outside of a 4-3 loss at Edmonton on Saturday, Price has been sharp throughout the month of December. He'll head into the Christmas break with a 16-11-3 record along with a 2.86 GAA and a rather middling .906 save percentage.
