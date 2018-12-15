Canadiens' Carey Price: Solid track record against Senators
Price will defend the home net from the Senators in Saturday's game, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Price is 24-9-5 with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage in 40 career appearances against the Senators. The B.C. native hasn't been acting the part of a franchise goalie worthy of a $10.5 million annual salary, though Price has been performing admirably in December based on a 5-1-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage over seven games.
