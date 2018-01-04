Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts on Thursday
Price is listed as among the "Players to Watch" in NHL.com's preview of Thursday's home game against the Lightning.
As usual, there's a heavy slate of games -- 11 to be exact -- scheduled Thursday, but this one qualifies as a "can't miss" since Price, who's undeniably in an elite class of tenders, reportedly will be countered by Andrei Vasilevskiy, a 23-year-old currently leading the league in wins (26), GAA (1.95), save percentage (0.937) and shutouts (six). Price will be facing shots from the league's top offense, so he might not be worth the high price tag in daily settings.
