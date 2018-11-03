Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts
Price will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price has emerged victorious from five of nine games, though he's crafted a winning streak just once this season. The B.C. native's ratios -- including a 2.43 GAA and .910 save percentage -- simply aren't impressive. At any rate, he'll try to slow down a Lightning team that is undefeated in conference play at 5-0-0.
