Canadiens' Carey Price: Stalls Capitals
Price allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Friday.
Price kept the Capitals off the scoreboard for two periods before permitting a pair of tallies in the third, but the Canadiens didn't break. The goalie improved to 10-4-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The goaltending assignment for Saturday's home game against the Devils has yet to be announced, but it's possible Price could play both halves of the back-to-back.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Could make back-to-back starts•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Caps•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Grabs ninth win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking second straight win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Notches eighth win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Crease duties versus Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.