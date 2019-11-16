Canadiens' Carey Price: Stalls Capitals

Price allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Friday.

Price kept the Capitals off the scoreboard for two periods before permitting a pair of tallies in the third, but the Canadiens didn't break. The goalie improved to 10-4-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The goaltending assignment for Saturday's home game against the Devils has yet to be announced, but it's possible Price could play both halves of the back-to-back.