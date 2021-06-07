Price made 26 saves on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Price only gave up a second-period tally to Adam Lowry. Through three second-round games, Price has yielded just four goals on 87 shots. He's been at the top of his game, which is a key reason why the Canadiens lead the series 3-0 with a chance to finish off the Jets on Monday. Price played both halves of a back-to-back versus the Maple Leafs in the first round, so it seems likely he'll start Game 4.