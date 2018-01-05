Canadiens' Carey Price: Stands on head in 2-1 win over Bolts
Price saved 44 of 45 shots and all three shootout attempts during Thursday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Putting the Habs on his back appears to be what it takes for Price to land in the win column. After all, despite posting an above-average .919 save percentage through his prior four starts, he took the loss in each. However, he definitely hasn't been his elite self for the majority of the season, as evidenced by his .910 mark for the campaign. Fantasy owners should be encouraged by this showing, but Price and the Canadiens still have a long way to go before this season can be viewed as anything other than a bust.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts on Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Burned for four goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth straight start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Three losses since Christmas•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Lets in three in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...