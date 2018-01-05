Canadiens' Carey Price: Stands on head in 2-1 win over Bolts

Price saved 44 of 45 shots and all three shootout attempts during Thursday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Putting the Habs on his back appears to be what it takes for Price to land in the win column. After all, despite posting an above-average .919 save percentage through his prior four starts, he took the loss in each. However, he definitely hasn't been his elite self for the majority of the season, as evidenced by his .910 mark for the campaign. Fantasy owners should be encouraged by this showing, but Price and the Canadiens still have a long way to go before this season can be viewed as anything other than a bust.