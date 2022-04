Price will start against visiting Philadelphia on Thursday.

Price will make his third start of the season after a pair of losses where he allowed just two goals but didn't receive a single goal of support by the Canadiens offense. The Flyers have managed an average 2.64 goals for since March 1 (28th overall), which should bode well for the veteran netminder, but the fact the Habs have had trouble finding twine recently is certainly a cause for concern.