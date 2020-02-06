Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Anaheim
Price will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus the Ducks, Marc Denis of RDS reports.
Price was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Blue Jackets, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The 32-year-old will try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 10-16-2 on the road this year.
