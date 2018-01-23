Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Avalanche
Price will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday night's contest against the Avalanche, John Lu of TSN reports.
Price has dropped his last four starts while allowing three goals or more in each of the games, as the general trend of this off season for him continues. The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy winner can't seem to get it together and may find it difficult to get on track against a surprisingly potent Colorado team that has won 10 straight games, scoring three goals or more in nine of them.
