Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Boston
Price will be in net at home against the Bruins on Saturday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's a career 25-11-5 with a 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage against Boston.
Price allowed five goals in each of the last two games, but it would be misleading to think he hasn't played well. He stymied several grade-A scoring chances against the Capitals on Monday, and then the BC-native was unable to bail out a porous defense in a loss to the Devils on Wednesday. Prior to those two games, he looked like vintage Price in wins over Calgary and Vancouver.
More News
