Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Leafs
Price will start Saturday night's game against Toronto, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price withstood a 43-shot onslaught in the season-opening shootout loss to the Hurricanes, so the defense needs to do a better job of supporting the goalie. He allowed three goals, none of which would be characterized as soft, and stopped three breakaways.
