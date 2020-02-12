Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against rival

Price will defend the road net Wednesday versus the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has allowed three or more goals in all three outings against the B's this year, but their last meeting was Dec. 1. The veteran netminder has been playing much better recently, posting a .943 save percentage and 7-3-0 record over the last month. The Bruins are hot, too, as they've won six of their last seven contests.